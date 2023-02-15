Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 9.73. however, the company has experienced a -0.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) is above average at 133.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is $9.75, which is -$0.09 below the current market price. The public float for PAYA is 86.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAYA on February 15, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

PAYA’s stock has fallen by -0.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.36% and a quarterly rise of 15.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.20% for Paya Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for PAYA stock, with a simple moving average of 35.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PAYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Tigress Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PAYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PAYA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

PAYA Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.10%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Paya Holdings Inc. saw 23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYA starting from WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS, who sale 29,135 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Nov 09. After this action, WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS now owns 91,040 shares of Paya Holdings Inc., valued at $251,088 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.16 for the present operating margin

+40.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paya Holdings Inc. stands at -0.33. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.