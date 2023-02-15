PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.50. The company’s stock price has collected -7.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ :PACW) Right Now?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACW is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for PacWest Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.33, which is $2.94 above the current price. PACW currently public float of 117.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACW was 1.28M shares.

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW stocks went down by -7.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.25% and a quarterly performance of -3.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.54% for PacWest Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.68% for PACW stocks with a simple moving average of 2.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACW reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for PACW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to PACW, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

PACW Trading at 10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +14.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.11. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw 19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from HOSLER C WILLIAM, who purchase 3,750 shares at the price of $26.48 back on Feb 03. After this action, HOSLER C WILLIAM now owns 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $99,300 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER MATTHEW P, the CEO of PacWest Bancorp, sale 17,725 shares at $24.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that WAGNER MATTHEW P is holding 985,361 shares at $428,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +25.45. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.