Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) went up by 6.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s stock price has collected -1.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :NVTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $2.35 above the current price. NVTS currently public float of 96.50M and currently shorts hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVTS was 1.11M shares.

NVTS’s Market Performance

NVTS stocks went down by -1.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.36% and a quarterly performance of 15.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.38% for NVTS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVTS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NVTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NVTS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NVTS Trading at 28.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares surge +22.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.17. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 60.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Sheridan Eugene, who sale 263,109 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Nov 21. After this action, Sheridan Eugene now owns 2,214,083 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $1,076,116 using the latest closing price.

Kinzer Daniel M., the COO and CTO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 105,245 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Kinzer Daniel M. is holding 885,617 shares at $430,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-288.08 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at -643.26. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.16.