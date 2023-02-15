Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR): A Technical Analysis

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 51.87. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/22 that Advent to Buy Maxar Technologies for About $4 Billion

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 172.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is $47.33, which is -$7.02 below the current market price. The public float for MAXR is 72.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAXR on February 15, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

Understanding the 0.40% Volatility Levels of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s (MAXR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has seen a -0.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.53% gain in the past month and a 104.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.40% for MAXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.01% for MAXR stock, with a simple moving average of 69.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXR reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for MAXR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MAXR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

MAXR Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXR fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.53. In addition, Maxar Technologies Inc. saw -0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAXR starting from Andora Elizabeth, who sale 4,860 shares at the price of $30.24 back on May 31. After this action, Andora Elizabeth now owns 42,367 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc., valued at $146,972 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+28.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. stands at +2.60. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.