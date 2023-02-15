Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went up by 2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $257.81. The company’s stock price has collected -3.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BILL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Bill.com Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.99, which is $43.96 above the current price. BILL currently public float of 101.36M and currently shorts hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILL was 2.35M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stocks went down by -3.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.05% and a quarterly performance of -22.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Bill.com Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.85% for BILL stocks with a simple moving average of -23.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $110 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BILL, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

BILL Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.01. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw -10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Aji Rajesh A., who sale 160 shares at the price of $94.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, Aji Rajesh A. now owns 847 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $15,040 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 6,008 shares at $93.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 26,818 shares at $558,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.