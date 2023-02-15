Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.12. The company’s stock price has collected -11.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ :APLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APLD is at 4.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Applied Digital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.89, which is $2.94 above the current price. APLD currently public float of 58.51M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLD was 889.23K shares.

APLD’s Market Performance

APLD stocks went down by -11.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.85% and a quarterly performance of 26.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.37% for Applied Digital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.65% for APLD stocks with a simple moving average of 34.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for APLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLD reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for APLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to APLD, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

APLD Trading at 31.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +31.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLD fell by -11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Applied Digital Corporation saw 60.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLD starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.06 back on Feb 13. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 1,920,686 shares of Applied Digital Corporation, valued at $76,500 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the CEO; Chairman of Applied Digital Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 1,895,686 shares at $79,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.45 for the present operating margin

-156.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Digital Corporation stands at -262.91. Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -32.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.