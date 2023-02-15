Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Marriott International Inc. (MAR)?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that Marriott Earnings Top Views as Travel Demand Holds Strong

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ :MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAR is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Marriott International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $177.00, which is -$7.51 below the current price. MAR currently public float of 256.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAR was 1.82M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stocks went up by 3.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.05% and a quarterly performance of 10.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Marriott International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.93% for MAR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $166 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $163. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAR, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

MAR Trading at 12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.13. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from HIPPEAU ERIC, who sale 7,200 shares at the price of $160.24 back on Nov 21. After this action, HIPPEAU ERIC now owns 7,261 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $1,153,728 using the latest closing price.

Breland Benjamin T., the EVP & Chief HR Officer of Marriott International Inc., sale 625 shares at $162.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Breland Benjamin T. is holding 7,102 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.85 for the present operating margin

+18.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +7.93. Equity return is now at value 143.00, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.