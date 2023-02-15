Is Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) a Keeper?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.28. The company’s stock price has collected -2.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/31/22 that Tempur Sealy Stock Falls on Downbeat Sales Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE :TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.60, which is $3.51 above the current price. TPX currently public float of 167.03M and currently shorts hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPX was 1.86M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stocks went down by -2.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.58% and a quarterly performance of 26.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Tempur Sealy International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.85% for TPX stocks with a simple moving average of 42.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TPX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

TPX Trading at 11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.46. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 19.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Rao Bhaskar, who sale 18,682 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Jan 31. After this action, Rao Bhaskar now owns 297,988 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $747,405 using the latest closing price.

Rao Bhaskar, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 13,811 shares at $40.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Rao Bhaskar is holding 316,670 shares at $553,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +9.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.