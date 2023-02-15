Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) a Keeper?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.69. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE :EQC) Right Now?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 99.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQC is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Equity Commonwealth declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is -$0.49 below the current price. EQC currently public float of 106.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQC was 924.53K shares.

EQC’s Market Performance

EQC stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.60% and a quarterly performance of -0.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.63% for Equity Commonwealth. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.11% for EQC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQC reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for EQC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

EQC Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.48. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw 4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $26.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 184,345 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $1,347,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.