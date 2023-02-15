Is Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) a Keeper?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.57. The company’s stock price has collected 0.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE :CAH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $86.21, which is $7.25 above the current price. CAH currently public float of 256.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAH was 2.75M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stocks went up by 0.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.45% and a quarterly performance of 4.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Cardinal Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for CAH stocks with a simple moving average of 16.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $94 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CAH, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

CAH Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.26. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 3,324 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $14,944 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Michelle, the Director of Cardinal Health Inc., purchase 200 shares at $76.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brennan Michelle is holding 3,124 shares at $15,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -0.51. Equity return is now at value 94.30, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.