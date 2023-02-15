Here’s Our Rant About Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.72. The company’s stock price has collected -4.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ :LEGN) Right Now?

LEGN currently public float of 165.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEGN was 658.36K shares.

LEGN’s Market Performance

LEGN stocks went down by -4.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.79% and a quarterly performance of -7.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.83% for Legend Biotech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.10% for LEGN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

LEGN Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.66. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw -3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.