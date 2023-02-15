Here’s Our Rant About Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) went up by 10.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s stock price has collected 57.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELZ) Right Now?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELZ is at 4.80.

CELZ currently public float of 13.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELZ was 2.56M shares.

CELZ’s Market Performance

CELZ stocks went up by 57.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 81.84% and a quarterly performance of 103.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.34% for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.34% for CELZ stocks with a simple moving average of 21.18% for the last 200 days.

CELZ Trading at 72.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.29%, as shares surge +75.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ rose by +57.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6053. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 113.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 22. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 112,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $3,897 using the latest closing price.

Warbington Timothy, the President & CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Warbington Timothy is holding 102,087 shares at $5,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3562.17 for the present operating margin

-59.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at +21892.75. Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.22.