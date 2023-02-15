Here’s Our Rant About Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) went up by 2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE :BOWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Bowlero Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.40, which is $2.93 above the current price. BOWL currently public float of 100.95M and currently shorts hold a 8.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOWL was 844.23K shares.

BOWL’s Market Performance

BOWL stocks went up by 0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.05% and a quarterly performance of -2.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Bowlero Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.17% for BOWL stocks with a simple moving average of 16.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOWL reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for BOWL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

BOWL Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.97. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Shannon Thomas F., who sale 40,759 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Feb 03. After this action, Shannon Thomas F. now owns 1,000,000 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $581,631 using the latest closing price.

Shannon Thomas F., the Chief Executive Officer of Bowlero Corp., sale 71,956 shares at $14.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Shannon Thomas F. is holding 1,040,759 shares at $1,026,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+33.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at -3.28. Equity return is now at value 349.70, with -4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.