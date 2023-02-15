Here’s How Your Trade Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Aggressively Right Now

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.53. The company’s stock price has collected -1.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that Albertsons Shareholders Set to Receive $4 Billion Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE :ACI) Right Now?

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.56, which is $6.07 above the current price. ACI currently public float of 313.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACI was 2.38M shares.

ACI’s Market Performance

ACI stocks went down by -1.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.89% and a quarterly performance of 3.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.12% for Albertsons Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for ACI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $26 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

ACI Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.19. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw 1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Gajial Omer, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $21.05 back on Jan 25. After this action, Gajial Omer now owns 25,140 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc., valued at $757,800 using the latest closing price.

Larson Robert Bruce, the Chief Accounting Officer of Albertsons Companies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Larson Robert Bruce is holding 50,241 shares at $630,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+26.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at +2.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.