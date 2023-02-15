Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -16.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) by analysts is $11.25, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for GRTX is 27.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On February 15, 2023, the average trading volume of GRTX was 124.38K shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s (GRTX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GRTX stock has gone down by -27.21%, with a monthly decline of -31.17% and a quarterly plunge of -6.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.33% for Galera Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.18% for GRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRTX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for GRTX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GRTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

GRTX Trading at -13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares sank -21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX fell by -25.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw 10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

Equity return is now at value 81.30, with -94.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.