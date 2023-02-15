First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 24.70. but the company has seen a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/06/22 that U.S. Weighs New Rules for Regional Banks, Complicating Merger Plans

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is above average at 16.62x. The 36-month beta value for FHN is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FHN is $24.83, which is $0.02 above than the current price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. The average trading volume of FHN on February 15, 2023 was 5.08M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) Stock

The stock of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has seen a 0.67% increase in the past week, with a 1.37% gain in the past month, and a 2.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.38% for FHN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for FHN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $22 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FHN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.68. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw 1.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from AKINS TERRY LAWSON, who sale 4,694 shares at the price of $24.67 back on Feb 02. After this action, AKINS TERRY LAWSON now owns 145,691 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $115,820 using the latest closing price.

POPWELL DAVID T, the President-Specialty Banking of First Horizon Corporation, sale 139,637 shares at $24.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that POPWELL DAVID T is holding 527,091 shares at $3,455,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.