EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR)’s stock price has decreased by -9.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EMKR is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EMKR is $2.83, which is $2.18 above the current price. The public float for EMKR is 34.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMKR on February 15, 2023 was 384.03K shares.

EMCORE Corporation’s (EMKR) Stock: A -4.40% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has gone down by -9.09% for the week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month and a -21.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.79% for EMKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.40% for EMKR stock, with a simple moving average of -45.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMKR

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMKR reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for EMKR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to EMKR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

EMKR Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMKR fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2567. In addition, EMCORE Corporation saw 24.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMKR starting from JACKSON REX S, who sale 4,484 shares at the price of $3.81 back on Mar 22. After this action, JACKSON REX S now owns 86,157 shares of EMCORE Corporation, valued at $17,084 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.15 for the present operating margin

+23.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EMCORE Corporation stands at -19.60. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.