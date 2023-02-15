Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT)?

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) went up by 22.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.95. The company’s stock price has collected 23.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :SKYT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for SkyWater Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.20, which is $2.42 above the current price. SKYT currently public float of 12.40M and currently shorts hold a 10.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKYT was 198.90K shares.

SKYT’s Market Performance

SKYT stocks went up by 23.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.94% and a quarterly performance of 20.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for SkyWater Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.74% for SKYT stocks with a simple moving average of 50.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYT reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SKYT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SKYT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

SKYT Trading at 51.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares surge +49.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT rose by +23.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc. saw 96.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYT starting from Zibrowski Bart L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Feb 14. After this action, Zibrowski Bart L now owns 5,122,040 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

DDK Developments, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of SkyWater Technology Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that DDK Developments, L.L.C. is holding 5,122,040 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.73 for the present operating margin

-4.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWater Technology Inc. stands at -31.13. Equity return is now at value -138.40, with -23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.