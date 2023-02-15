Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.01. The company’s stock price has collected 1.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EQH) Right Now?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQH is at 1.44.

EQH currently public float of 368.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 2.42M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went up by 1.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.70% and a quarterly performance of 7.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Equitable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.62% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of 12.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EQH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at 8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.53. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $30.19 back on Nov 15. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 425,307 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $905,601 using the latest closing price.

Pearson Mark, the President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Pearson Mark is holding 435,307 shares at $901,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at +12.73. Equity return is now at value 56.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.