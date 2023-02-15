Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) went down by -30.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.78. The company’s stock price has collected -44.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ :CISO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.23 above the current price. CISO currently public float of 57.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CISO was 120.66K shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

CISO stocks went down by -44.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -62.08% and a quarterly performance of -74.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.07% for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.85% for CISO stocks with a simple moving average of -77.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at -64.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares sank -62.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO fell by -44.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4955. In addition, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation saw -69.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.90 for the present operating margin

+11.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stands at -258.51. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -41.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.