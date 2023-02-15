Can Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Remain Competitive?

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) went down by -5.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.71. The company’s stock price has collected -9.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :OM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Outset Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OM currently public float of 47.91M and currently shorts hold a 10.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OM was 459.50K shares.

OM’s Market Performance

OM stocks went down by -9.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of 49.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Outset Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.70% for OM stocks with a simple moving average of 29.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OM reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for OM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

OM Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.28. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Trigg Leslie, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $28.06 back on Feb 01. After this action, Trigg Leslie now owns 414,044 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $841,779 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc., sale 6,281 shares at $27.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 414,044 shares at $175,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Equity return is now at value -49.80, with -39.20 for asset returns.