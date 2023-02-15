Can Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Remain Competitive?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.38. The company’s stock price has collected -9.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AMKR) Right Now?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMKR is at 1.75.

AMKR currently public float of 101.43M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMKR was 1.00M shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR stocks went down by -9.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.05% and a quarterly performance of 9.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Amkor Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for AMKR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMKR reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for AMKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMKR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AMKR Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR fell by -9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.40. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw 15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Faust Megan, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $29.28 back on Jan 19. After this action, Faust Megan now owns 8,512 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $175,680 using the latest closing price.

Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean, the President and CEO of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $30.73 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean is holding 155,000 shares at $921,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 12.90 for asset returns.