Buy or Sell Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.76. The company’s stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Spotify Adds Users, Reports Loss After Big Investments in Podcasts

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE :SPOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.54, which is $1.33 above the current price. SPOT currently public float of 140.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPOT was 2.01M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.98% and a quarterly performance of 50.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Spotify Technology S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.97% for SPOT stocks with a simple moving average of 29.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $180 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SPOT, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

SPOT Trading at 37.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +37.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.40. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 59.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.