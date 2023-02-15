Buy or Sell Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) went up by 5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.94. The company’s stock price has collected -1.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/22 that Smartsheet Stock Is Sliding, but Analysts Remain Bullish

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE :SMAR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMAR is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Smartsheet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.96, which is $1.39 above the current price. SMAR currently public float of 126.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMAR was 1.41M shares.

SMAR’s Market Performance

SMAR stocks went down by -1.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.46% and a quarterly performance of 44.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for Smartsheet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.10% for SMAR stocks with a simple moving average of 27.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMAR reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for SMAR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SMAR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SMAR Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.84. In addition, Smartsheet Inc. saw 15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Marshall Jolene Lau, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $42.41 back on Feb 01. After this action, Marshall Jolene Lau now owns 9,535 shares of Smartsheet Inc., valued at $67,856 using the latest closing price.

Godbole Pete, the CFO & Treasurer of Smartsheet Inc., sale 2,256 shares at $41.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Godbole Pete is holding 18,229 shares at $93,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.85 for the present operating margin

+78.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc. stands at -31.06. Equity return is now at value -46.80, with -22.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.