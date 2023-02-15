Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) went down by -4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.47. The company’s stock price has collected -13.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :BCYC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCYC is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BCYC currently public float of 26.61M and currently shorts hold a 7.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCYC was 235.85K shares.

BCYC’s Market Performance

BCYC stocks went down by -13.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.49% and a quarterly performance of -14.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.56% for BCYC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCYC

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCYC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BCYC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to BCYC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

BCYC Trading at -15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC fell by -13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.75. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics plc saw -15.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Lee Kevin, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $29.06 back on Jan 03. After this action, Lee Kevin now owns 326,585 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, valued at $174,360 using the latest closing price.

Keen Nicholas, the Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, sale 1,817 shares at $29.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Keen Nicholas is holding 39,160 shares at $52,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bicycle Therapeutics plc stands at -571.25. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with -22.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.65.