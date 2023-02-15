Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went down by -3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.19. The company’s stock price has collected -9.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/23 that Beyond Meat’s Chief Brand Officer Leaves Company

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ :BYND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYND is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.33, which is -$5.19 below the current price. BYND currently public float of 58.07M and currently shorts hold a 36.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYND was 2.53M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stocks went down by -9.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly performance of 1.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.52% for Beyond Meat Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.08% for BYND stocks with a simple moving average of -28.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BYND, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BYND Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.69. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw 26.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Ajami Dariush, who sale 27,690 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ajami Dariush now owns 78,774 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $405,772 using the latest closing price.

KUTUA LUBI, the CFO, Treasurer of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 15,139 shares at $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KUTUA LUBI is holding 58,687 shares at $217,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.25 for the present operating margin

+24.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc. stands at -39.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.