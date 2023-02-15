Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 7.03. However, the company has experienced a -4.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Gap Sells Its China Business After 12 Years

while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is $54.15, which is $3.97 above the current market price. The public float for BZUN is 53.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BZUN on February 15, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

The Volatility of Baozun Inc.’s (BZUN) Stock: A -4.84% Ratio for the Week

BZUN’s stock has seen a -4.84% decrease for the week, with a -6.39% drop in the past month and a 74.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for Baozun Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.25% for BZUN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZUN reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for BZUN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BZUN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

BZUN Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw 29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.70 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at -2.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.15. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 81.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.84. Total debt to assets is 32.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.