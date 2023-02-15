Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON)

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON)’s stock price has increased by 38.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -36.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNON is $6.00, which is $4.63 above than the current price. The public float for TNON is 7.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of TNON on February 15, 2023 was 38.50K shares.

Tenon Medical Inc.’s (TNON) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

TNON’s stock has fallen by -36.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.66% and a quarterly drop of -32.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.51% for Tenon Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.69% for TNON stock, with a simple moving average of -62.11% for the last 200 days.

TNON Trading at -23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.29%, as shares sank -15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNON fell by -36.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8822. In addition, Tenon Medical Inc. saw -13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4043.01 for the present operating margin

-5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenon Medical Inc. stands at -4410.76. Equity return is now at value 363.90, with -112.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.