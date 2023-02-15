Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.08 compared to its previous closing price of 51.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is 34.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEM is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is $65.06, which is $16.06 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 455.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On February 15, 2023, AEM’s average trading volume was 2.62M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -4.08 Increase on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has experienced a -7.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.30% drop in the past month, and a 0.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for AEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.31% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.73% for the last 200 days.

AEM Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.33. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.87 for the present operating margin

+30.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +14.20. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.