Why Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.34. The company’s stock price has collected -0.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :PK) Right Now?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PK is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.25, which is $1.75 above the current price. PK currently public float of 222.19M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PK was 3.11M shares.

PK’s Market Performance

PK stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.99% and a quarterly performance of 17.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.91% for PK stocks with a simple moving average of 2.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PK, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

PK Trading at 12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.97. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 21.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Dec 16. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 33,604 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $35,565 using the latest closing price.

ECKERT THOMAS D, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that ECKERT THOMAS D is holding 96,637 shares at $151,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.11 for the present operating margin

-3.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at -33.70. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.