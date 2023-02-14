We Analyzed the Future Direction of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), Here is What We Found

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) went down by -3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.89. The company’s stock price has collected -3.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/23/23 that A fix for gassy cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE :QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QSR is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $70.27, which is $3.71 above the current price. QSR currently public float of 302.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.46M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stocks went down by -3.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly performance of 8.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Restaurant Brands International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.98% for QSR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QSR, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

QSR Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.13. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw 1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Cil Jose E., who sale 21,998 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Jan 04. After this action, Cil Jose E. now owns 177,293 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $1,430,756 using the latest closing price.

Kobza Joshua, the COO of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 19,079 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Kobza Joshua is holding 377,321 shares at $1,240,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.33 for the present operating margin

+58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +14.60. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.