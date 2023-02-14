We Analyzed the Future Direction of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), Here is What We Found

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) went up by 6.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected 6.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ :GGAL) Right Now?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGAL is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.30, which is -$3.63 below the current price. GGAL currently public float of 90.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGAL was 710.69K shares.

GGAL’s Market Performance

GGAL stocks went up by 6.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.03% and a quarterly performance of 83.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.41% for GGAL stocks with a simple moving average of 57.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. saw 40.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stands at +6.95. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.01.