Wall Street Pummels CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) After Recent Earnings Report

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) went down by -4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected -4.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CBAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.78, which is $3.77 above the current price. CBAY currently public float of 80.92M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBAY was 1.11M shares.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CBAY stocks went down by -4.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.24% and a quarterly performance of 128.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 150.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.68% for CBAY stocks with a simple moving average of 108.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on April 11th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBAY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

CBAY Trading at 31.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +23.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +136.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +230.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.88. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 27.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Shah Sujal, who purchase 51,301 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Jun 06. After this action, Shah Sujal now owns 171,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $100,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -110.60, with -57.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.