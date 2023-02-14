Wall Street Pummels Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) After Recent Earnings Report

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) went down by -30.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $243.99. The company’s stock price has collected -41.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ :AMV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $13.19 above the current price. AMV currently public float of 8.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMV was 1.27M shares.

AMV’s Market Performance

AMV stocks went down by -41.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -72.24% and a quarterly performance of -81.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.18% for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -49.09% for AMV stocks with a simple moving average of -83.12% for the last 200 days.

AMV Trading at -63.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares sank -69.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV fell by -41.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -44.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.