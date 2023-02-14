United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) went down by -46.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s stock price has collected -57.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :UIHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIHC is at -0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.90. UIHC currently public float of 19.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIHC was 270.62K shares.

UIHC’s Market Performance

UIHC stocks went down by -57.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.06% and a quarterly performance of 214.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.65% for United Insurance Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.46% for UIHC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIHC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIHC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for UIHC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UIHC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

UIHC Trading at -10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.87%, as shares sank -27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +243.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC fell by -57.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw 3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from POITEVINT ALEC II, who purchase 944 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Dec 28. After this action, POITEVINT ALEC II now owns 568,944 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $755 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 26 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that DAVIS KERN MICHAEL is holding 284,644 shares at $21 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -9.13. Equity return is now at value -85.80, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.