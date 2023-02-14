United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.26. The company’s stock price has collected -3.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that Battery Catches Fire on United Airlines Plane

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UAL) Right Now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAL is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.89, which is $8.02 above the current price. UAL currently public float of 325.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAL was 8.26M shares.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL stocks went down by -3.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly performance of 10.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for United Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.47% for UAL stocks with a simple moving average of 19.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $55 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to UAL, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

UAL Trading at 9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.80. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 30.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from KENNY CHRIS, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $48.94 back on Feb 10. After this action, KENNY CHRIS now owns 8,132 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $783,070 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory L, the EVP & Chief Growth Officer of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $50.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Hart Gregory L is holding 19,652 shares at $1,014,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.64. Equity return is now at value -27.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.