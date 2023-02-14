The Chart for Amcor plc (AMCR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s stock price has collected -4.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amcor plc (NYSE :AMCR) Right Now?

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMCR is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Amcor plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.72, which is $0.41 above the current price. AMCR currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMCR was 7.37M shares.

AMCR’s Market Performance

AMCR stocks went down by -4.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.15% and a quarterly performance of -1.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Amcor plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.32% for AMCR stocks with a simple moving average of -5.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11.70 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, Amcor plc saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 5,648 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Dec 12. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 75,072 shares of Amcor plc, valued at $69,971 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Amcor plc, sale 5,372 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 29,769 shares at $66,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.