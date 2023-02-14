Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.83. The company’s stock price has collected 3.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Starbucks Reports Record Quarterly Revenue

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ :SBUX) Right Now?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Starbucks Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $113.38, which is $3.21 above the current price. SBUX currently public float of 1.15B and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBUX was 6.49M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX stocks went up by 3.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.52% and a quarterly performance of 12.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Starbucks Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.51% for SBUX stocks with a simple moving average of 22.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBUX reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for SBUX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SBUX, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

SBUX Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.97. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 3,960 shares at the price of $106.50 back on Jan 09. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 57,962 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $421,740 using the latest closing price.

Shih Clara, the Director of Starbucks Corporation, sale 7,000 shares at $103.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Shih Clara is holding 13,661 shares at $723,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +10.18. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.