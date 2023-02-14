Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) went up by 10.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s stock price has collected 19.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :RMTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMTI is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Rockwell Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $2.13 above the current price. RMTI currently public float of 11.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMTI was 243.67K shares.

RMTI’s Market Performance

RMTI stocks went up by 19.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.20% and a quarterly performance of 159.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.20% for Rockwell Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.68% for RMTI stocks with a simple moving average of 55.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMTI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RMTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $10 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMTI reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for RMTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2019.

RMTI Trading at 68.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares surge +25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI rose by +19.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Rockwell Medical Inc. saw 133.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RMTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.98 for the present operating margin

-3.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Medical Inc. stands at -52.76. Equity return is now at value -297.10, with -50.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.