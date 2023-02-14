Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) went down by -24.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.04. The company’s stock price has collected -27.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ONTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONTX is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $5.48 above the current price. ONTX currently public float of 20.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONTX was 207.53K shares.

ONTX’s Market Performance

ONTX stocks went down by -27.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.94% and a quarterly performance of 26.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.84% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.60% for ONTX stocks with a simple moving average of -18.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ONTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONTX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ONTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ONTX, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

ONTX Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.10%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTX fell by -27.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0427. In addition, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. saw 31.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7299.12 for the present operating margin

+93.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7151.77. Equity return is now at value -43.20, with -34.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.06.