Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) went up by 4.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price has collected 10.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE :OIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIS is at 2.95.

OIS currently public float of 62.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIS was 518.14K shares.

OIS’s Market Performance

OIS stocks went up by 10.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.48% and a quarterly performance of 35.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Oil States International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.48% for OIS stocks with a simple moving average of 49.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OIS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

OIS Trading at 21.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS rose by +10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw 24.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OIS starting from Moses Philip Scott, who purchase 58,624 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Sep 23. After this action, Moses Philip Scott now owns 384,487 shares of Oil States International Inc., valued at $212,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.