MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) went up by 15.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s stock price has collected 9.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MacroGenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.40, which is $4.05 above the current price. MGNX currently public float of 59.88M and currently shorts hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGNX was 718.06K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stocks went up by 9.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.88% and a quarterly performance of -2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for MacroGenics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.27% for MGNX stocks with a simple moving average of 36.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $5.70. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGNX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

MGNX Trading at 7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +20.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX rose by +9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Jan 19. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 9,079,963 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $794,925 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $5.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 8,929,963 shares at $1,121,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-261.85 for the present operating margin

+82.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -260.97. Equity return is now at value -111.60, with -74.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.