Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) went up by 43.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.91. The company’s stock price has collected 87.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ :CJJD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CJJD is at 0.21.

CJJD currently public float of 2.90M and currently shorts hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CJJD was 554.65K shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD stocks went up by 87.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 161.99% and a quarterly performance of 322.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.10% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 101.99% for CJJD stocks with a simple moving average of 182.88% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at 98.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.98%, as shares surge +139.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +294.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +87.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw 98.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -3.30 for asset returns.