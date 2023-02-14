Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN) Just Got Our Attention

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LICN) went up by 15.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s stock price has collected 35.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ :LICN) Right Now?

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:LICN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.29 x from its present earnings ratio.

LICN currently public float of 5.80M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LICN was 1.51M shares.

LICN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.67% for LICN stocks with a simple moving average of 31.67% for the last 200 days.

LICN Trading at 31.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.53% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICN rose by +35.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares saw 35.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.94 for the present operating margin

+59.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares stands at +24.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.