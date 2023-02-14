Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Just Got Our Attention

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.91. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ :LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

LESL currently public float of 176.39M and currently shorts hold a 16.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LESL was 3.36M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.39% and a quarterly performance of -11.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Leslie’s Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.80% for LESL stocks with a simple moving average of -9.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to LESL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.35. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw 12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, who sale 9,343,499 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L now owns 8,776,904 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $112,308,858 using the latest closing price.

Gazaway Brad, the of Leslie’s Inc., sale 3,335 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Gazaway Brad is holding 130,447 shares at $49,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Equity return is now at value -47.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.