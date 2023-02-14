Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.48. The company’s stock price has collected -1.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Qualcomm Posts 12% Drop in Sales

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $149.83, which is $20.88 above the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.11B and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 8.10M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went down by -1.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.61% and a quarterly performance of 8.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.70% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to QCOM, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

QCOM Trading at 7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.47. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 19.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from ROGERS ALEXANDER H, who sale 27,626 shares at the price of $131.48 back on Feb 03. After this action, ROGERS ALEXANDER H now owns 23,637 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $3,632,290 using the latest closing price.

CATHEY JAMES J, the Chief Commercial Officer of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 2,084 shares at $111.09 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that CATHEY JAMES J is holding 2,664 shares at $231,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +29.38. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 24.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.