Is Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) a Keeper?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE :RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RITM is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Rithm Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.60, which is $1.87 above the current price. RITM currently public float of 470.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RITM was 4.86M shares.

RITM’s Market Performance

RITM stocks went up by 4.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.25% and a quarterly performance of 8.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Rithm Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.65% for RITM stocks with a simple moving average of 2.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RITM reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RITM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

RITM Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.28. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw 17.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.09 for the present operating margin

+86.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corp. stands at +28.35. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.