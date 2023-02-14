Is Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) a Keeper?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) went up by 22.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.65. The company’s stock price has collected 31.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :FUSN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $12.13, which is $6.57 above the current price. FUSN currently public float of 38.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUSN was 88.69K shares.

FUSN’s Market Performance

FUSN stocks went up by 31.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.59% and a quarterly performance of 88.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.65% for FUSN stocks with a simple moving average of 51.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUSN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FUSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FUSN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUSN reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FUSN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FUSN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

FUSN Trading at 41.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUSN rose by +27.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 40.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUSN starting from GANNON STEVEN, who purchase 44,400 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Aug 11. After this action, GANNON STEVEN now owns 56,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $90,132 using the latest closing price.

Valliant John, the Chief Executive Officer of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 4,511 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Valliant John is holding 318,147 shares at $27,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUSN

Equity return is now at value -38.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.