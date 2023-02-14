Is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) a Keeper?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.92. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE :ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABT is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Abbott Laboratories declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.72, which is $14.98 above the current price. ABT currently public float of 1.73B and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABT was 4.74M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.55% and a quarterly performance of 4.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for Abbott Laboratories. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.54% for ABT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $105 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ABT, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

ABT Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.10. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Karam Sammy, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $108.75 back on Dec 29. After this action, Karam Sammy now owns 26,462 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $456,750 using the latest closing price.

Ginascol John F, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 11,000 shares at $112.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ginascol John F is holding 111,912 shares at $1,235,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.07 for the present operating margin

+56.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.88. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 11.60 for asset returns.