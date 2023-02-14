Is a Correction Looming Ahead for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.39. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that JetBlue: Cool Snacks, Free Wi-Fi, Delayed Flights

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ :JBLU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for JetBlue Airways Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

JBLU currently public float of 321.90M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBLU was 9.48M shares.

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.17% and a quarterly performance of 6.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for JetBlue Airways Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.05% for JBLU stocks with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JBLU, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

JBLU Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 31.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Hayes Robin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $10.97 back on May 02. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 583,298 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $10,970 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robin, the CEO of JetBlue Airways Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $12.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Hayes Robin is holding 582,776 shares at $12,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -3.30 for asset returns.